Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1836 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1836 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (5)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search