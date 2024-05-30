Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1836 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1836 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1836 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1836 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

