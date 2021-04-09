Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1836 DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1836 DG - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1836 DG - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1836 with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 DG at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3329 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
1964 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 DG at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 DG at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1836 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

