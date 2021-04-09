Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1836 DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1836 with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3329 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
1964 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
