4 Maravedís 1836 DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1836 with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3)