3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1846
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
