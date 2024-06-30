Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

