Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
