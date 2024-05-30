Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search