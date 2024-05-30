Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
