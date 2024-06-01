Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 3 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 3 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1841 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 3 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
