3 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
