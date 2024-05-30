Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Cuartos 1839 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1839 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1839 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
