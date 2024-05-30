3 Cuartos 1839 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1839 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

