Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
