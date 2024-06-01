3 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

