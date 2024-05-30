Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
