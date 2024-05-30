3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.

