Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "CATALUÑA / III CUAR" (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Inscription "CATALUÑA / III CUAR"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "CATALUÑA / III CUAR". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3024 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search