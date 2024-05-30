Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "CATALUÑA / III CUAR" (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Inscription "CATALUÑA / III CUAR"

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" Inscription "CATALUÑA / III CUAR" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" Inscription "CATALUÑA / III CUAR" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "CATALUÑA / III CUAR". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3024 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

