3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "CATHAL / III QUAR" (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Inscription "CATHAL / III QUAR"
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "CATHAL / III QUAR". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2052 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
