Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "CATHAL / III QUAR" (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Inscription "CATHAL / III QUAR"

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" Inscription "CATHAL / III QUAR" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" Inscription "CATHAL / III QUAR" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "CATHAL / III QUAR". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2052 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1836 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 3 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search