Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1864 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1753 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (37)
- Cayón (11)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (20)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (10)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Katz (3)
- Nomisma (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (27)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (20)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search