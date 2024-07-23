Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1864 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1864 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1864 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1753 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (37)
  • Cayón (11)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (20)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (27)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (20)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1864 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 25 Céntimos de real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search