Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (203) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1864 with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1864 Ba at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

