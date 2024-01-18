25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1863 with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

