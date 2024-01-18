Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1863 with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

