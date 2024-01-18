Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1863 Ba (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1863 with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (4)
- HERVERA (8)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search