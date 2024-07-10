25 Céntimos de real 1863 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

