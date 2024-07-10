Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1863 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Cayón (7)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (8)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Nomisma (4)
- Numis.be (1)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search