Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1863 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1863 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1863 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Nomisma (4)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Nomisma - March 7, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Nomisma - July 30, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

