Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1862 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1862 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

