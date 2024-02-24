Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
