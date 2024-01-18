Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1861 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1732 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
