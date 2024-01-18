Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1861 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1861 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1861 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1732 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - October 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction ibercoin - December 22, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction ibercoin - December 22, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1861 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 25 Céntimos de real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search