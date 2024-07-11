Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1859 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1859 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1859 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43986 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Jesús Vico - October 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

