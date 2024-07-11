Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1859 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43986 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Cayón (9)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (8)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search