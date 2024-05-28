Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1857 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 245. Bidding took place February 3, 2016.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
