Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1857 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1857 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1857 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 245. Bidding took place February 3, 2016.

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Lucernae Numismática - June 2, 2020
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

