25 Céntimos de real 1857 (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 245. Bidding took place February 3, 2016.

