Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1856 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1856 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1856 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

