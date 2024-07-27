25 Céntimos de real 1855 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4346 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

