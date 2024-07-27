Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1855 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4346 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (13)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (8)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search