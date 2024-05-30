Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1849 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1849 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 261. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (34)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (9)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 102 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 261 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Jesús Vico - October 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

