2 Maravedís 1849 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1849 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 261. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 102 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 261 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
