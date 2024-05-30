Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1848 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1848 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

