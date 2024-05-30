2 Maravedís 1848 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1848 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.

