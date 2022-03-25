2 Maravedís 1849 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1849 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (7) VF (3)