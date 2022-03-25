Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1849 J (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1849 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
