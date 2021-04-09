2 Maravedís 1489 (1849). Date "1489" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1489 (1849) . Date "1489". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)