Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1489 (1849). Date "1489" (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Date "1489"

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1489 (1849) Date "1489" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1489 (1849) Date "1489" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1489 (1849)
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1489 (1849) . Date "1489". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1489 (1849) at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1489 (1849) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1313 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

