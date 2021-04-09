Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1489 (1849). Date "1489" (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Date "1489"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1489 (1849)
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1489 (1849) . Date "1489". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
