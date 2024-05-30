Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1849 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1849 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1849 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 11, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (14)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1849 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

