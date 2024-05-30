Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1849 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
