2 Maravedís 1849 (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 11, 2021.

