Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1848 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1848 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1848 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (34)
  • Cayón (16)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (8)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1848 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

