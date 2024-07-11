Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1848 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 6, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
