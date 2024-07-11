2 Maravedís 1848 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 6, 2019.

