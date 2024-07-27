Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1847 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.
