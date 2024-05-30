Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1846 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1846 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1846 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72331 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 380. Bidding took place October 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (49)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (25)
  • ibercoin (12)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (30)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Heritage - March 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

