2 Maravedís 1846 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1846
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72331 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 380. Bidding took place October 14, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
