Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1844 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1844 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
