2 Maravedís 1844 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1844 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.

