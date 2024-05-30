Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1844 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1844 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1844 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
