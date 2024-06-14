2 Maravedís 1843 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 6, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (30) VF (16) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) BN (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (11)

CoinsNB (1)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (4)

Jesús Vico (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (8)