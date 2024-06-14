Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1843 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1843
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (11)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search