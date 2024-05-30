Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1842 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1842 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1842 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33511 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction VAuctions - July 6, 2022
Seller VAuctions
Date July 6, 2022
Condition No grade PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1842 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

