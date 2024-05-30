Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1842 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33511 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
