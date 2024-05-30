2 Maravedís 1842 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33511 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (24) XF (63) VF (23) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) RB (3) BN (6) Service PCGS (4) NGC (7) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (36)

Bertolami (1)

Cayón (14)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

Heritage (5)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (12)

ibercoin (13)

Jesús Vico (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (14)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (19)

Teutoburger (1)

VAuctions (1)