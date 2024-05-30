Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1842 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1842 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search