2 Maravedís 1842 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1842 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (4) F (3)