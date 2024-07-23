Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1841 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
