2 Maravedís 1841 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (26) XF (34) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS63 (2) RB (2) BN (3) Service PCGS (2) NGC (4) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (27)

Cayón (13)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (17)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (3)

Monedalia.es (2)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (20)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (8)

Teutoburger (1)