Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1841 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1841 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1841 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (20)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1841 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search