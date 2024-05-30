Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1841 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1841 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Monedalia.es (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
