2 Maravedís 1841 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1841 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition VF (6)