Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1841 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1841 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1841 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1841 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1841, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

