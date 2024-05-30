Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1841 J (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1841 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
