Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1841 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1841 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1841 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1841 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1841 J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1841 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search