Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1840 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1840 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1840 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1840 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2438 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction Jesús Vico - June 2, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

