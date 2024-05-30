Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1840 J (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1840 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2438 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
