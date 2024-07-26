Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1840 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1840 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1840 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • CoinsNB (12)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (9)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1840 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1840 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search