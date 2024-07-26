2 Maravedís 1840 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (3) XF (30) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (6) BN (6) Service NGC (16) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Cayón (5)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

CoinsNB (12)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (9)

Jesús Vico (3)

Katz (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (8)