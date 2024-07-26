Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1840 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Cayón (5)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
- CoinsNB (12)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (9)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Katz (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search