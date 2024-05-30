Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1839 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
