2 Maravedís 1839 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (11) VF (8)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (4)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (5)