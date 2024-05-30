Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1838 J (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1838 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (5)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (3)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search