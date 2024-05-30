Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1838 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1838 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1838 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1838 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1838 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

