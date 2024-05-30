2 Maravedís 1838 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1838 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (20) VF (22) F (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (5)

CoinsNB (1)

HERVERA (8)

ibercoin (3)

Soler y Llach (10)

Tauler & Fau (6)