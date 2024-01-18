Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1837 DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1837 DG - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1837 DG - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1837 with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,750. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
763 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1837 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

