Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1837 DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1837 with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,750. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
763 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search