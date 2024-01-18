2 Maravedís 1837 DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1837 with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,750. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (10) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) BN (1) Service NGC (2)