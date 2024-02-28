Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de real 1863 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (5)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search