Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1863 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1863 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1863 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Silicua Coins - August 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 20, 2020
Condition AU58 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

