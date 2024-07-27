Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1862 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1862 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7488 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

