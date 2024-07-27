Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de real 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7488 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (5)
- CoinsNB (3)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Katz (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search