10 Céntimos de real 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7488 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

