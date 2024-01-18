Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de real 1861 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
