Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1861 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1861 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1861 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - October 27, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

