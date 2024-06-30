10 Céntimos de real 1859 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (47) XF (30) VF (15) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) RB (2) BN (2) Service NGC (5) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (47)

Cayón (11)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (15)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (4)

Soler y Llach (16)

Tauler & Fau (9)