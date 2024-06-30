Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de real 1859 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (47)
- Cayón (11)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (15)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jesús Vico (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
