Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1857 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1857 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1857 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33514 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1857 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

