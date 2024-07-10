Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de real 1857 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33514 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
