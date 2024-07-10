10 Céntimos de real 1857 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33514 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

