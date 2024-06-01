Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1856 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1856 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1856 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Jesús Vico - October 27, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
