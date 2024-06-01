10 Céntimos de real 1856 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

