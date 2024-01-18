Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1855 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1855 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1855 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Jesús Vico - October 4, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1855 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 10 Céntimos de real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search