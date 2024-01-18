Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de real 1855 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (6)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
