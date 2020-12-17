1 Maravedí 1842. Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 . Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

