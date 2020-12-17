Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1842. Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Piedfort
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 . Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search