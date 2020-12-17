Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1842. Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Piedfort

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1842 Piedfort - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Maravedí 1842 Piedfort - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 . Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 29, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

