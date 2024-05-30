Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1842 DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
