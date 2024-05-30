Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1842 DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1842 DG - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Maravedí 1842 DG - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Heritage - June 21, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 DG at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

